Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota
Published

Ex-Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, freed Monday from prison

Potter's latest Minnesota booking photo shows her deterioration after 16 months in prison

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Judge Jeanine: ‘Stunned’ at Kim Potter verdict Video

Judge Jeanine: ‘Stunned’ at Kim Potter verdict

‘Justice with Judge Jeanine’ host reacts to the former officer’s ‘unique’ case.

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who was convicted of accidentally killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright after mistaking her firearm for her stun gun, was freed from prison Monday, officials said.

The mother of two served 16 months at the Shakopee Minnesota Correctional Facility after a jury found her guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Ms. Potter, DOC staff and the security of the correctional facility, the DOC commissioner directed that she be released at 4 a.m.," the prison's communications director, Andy Skoogman, said in a statement. 

Potter, 50, will remain on supervised release until Dec. 21. 

KIM POTTER SENTENCING: EX-COP WHO KILLED DAUNTE WRIGHT HIT WITH 16 MONTHS BEHIND BARS

Kim Potter's booking photos show her deterioration in prison.

Kim Potter's booking photo when she was arrested, left, and her recent booking photo taken at Shakopee Minnesota Correctional Facility in advance of her release. (Minnesota Department of Corrections)

After a routine traffic stop April 11, 2021, Potter tried to arrest Wright on an open warrant for failure to appear on a weapons charge. 

She thought he was attempting to flee when she drew her firearm instead of her stun gun in Brooklyn Center – about 15 miles from where George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis.

Judge Regina Chu said at Potter's sentencing that she was trying to protect a fellow officer on the other side of the car, who could have been dragged and seriously injured when Wright tried to drive off.

Kim Potter, who was convicted of killing Daunte Wright, is shown in a booking photo from her arrest and a second booking photo taken at the Shakopee Minnesota Correctional Facility. (Minnesota Department of Corrections)

Body camera footage of the harrowing encounter captures Potter shouting, "I'll tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!" before firing a single round. "I grabbed the wrong f---ing gun," she can be heard saying before collapsing on the curb in distress.

Potter's lawyers described her actions as an "innocent mistake" and called Wright the aggressor.

KIM POTTER TRIAL: DAUNTE WRIGHT VICTIM SHARES IMPACT STATEMENT SHE NEVER HAD A CHANCE TO DELIVER TO HIM

At her sentencing, Potter delivered an emotional apology.

"To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew," she said as she sobbed.

Daunte Wright with his son.

Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. Wright, 20, was fatally shot by Kim Potter, a white suburban Minneapolis police officer, during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC via AP)

She then turned directly to Wright's mother. "Katie, I understand a mother’s love, and I am sorry I broke your heart. My heart is broken for all of you," said Potter, who had a spotless record during her 26 years as an officer.

Wright's family pushed for the maximum of over eight years.

Chu handed down the 16-month sentence – significantly below the state guideline minimum of a little over six years.

Judge Regina Chu

Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

The jurist said Potter was clearly remorseful. "She showed that today, she showed that when it happened," the judge said, fighting back tears. "She never intended to hurt anyone."

Wright's killing occurred just days before ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Floyd in May 2020 in the same courthouse where Potter was tried.

KIM POTTER TRIAL: DEFENSE RESTS CASE AFTER FORMER MINNEAPOLIS-AREA POLICE OFFICER WRAPS EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY

"This is not a cop found guilty of murder for using his knee to pin down a person for 9½ minutes as he gasped for air," said Chu, comparing Potter and Chauvin's conduct. "This is a cop who made a tragic mistake." 

Minnesota police release bodycam video in fatal Daunte Wright shooting Video

Wright, the father of a young boy, had a pending robbery case when he was killed for allegedly pointing a pistol at a young woman's face and strangling her in an attempt to steal $820.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.