Ex-Michigan police chief charged with stealing, selling disposed opioids on job

A woman who served as a police chief in southwestern Michigan was charged Wednesday with stealing and selling drugs when she led the department.

Tressa Beltran resigned as Hartford's police chief in January, six months after investigators searched police department offices.

GEORGIA PRISON GUARD, JAIL NURSE CHARGED WITH GIVING INMATES CONTRABAND

She has admitted stealing prescription drugs, especially hydrocodone, from a disposal box at the police department, according to search warrants.

Beltran knew charges were coming and has "undergone extensive (drug) treatment," defense attorney Don Sappanos said.

"She has her problem under control," Sappanos told a judge.

BALTIMORE COPS INDICTED FOR SELLING WEED ON JOB, VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER

Beltran, 57, was charged with nine crimes, including embezzlement, extortion and possession of controlled substances.

Judge Michael McKay set bond at $100,000, calling the allegations "the most egregious kind of assault" against the public's trust in police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beltran became a Hartford police officer in 1989 and was promoted to chief in 2016.