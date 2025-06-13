Ex-megachurch founder hit with $1M lawsuit claiming sexual abuse and elaborate cover-up scheme

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Texas megachurch pastor is being sued by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted and abused her when she was 12 years old.

The suit, filed this week in Dallas County District court, accuses Gateway Church founder Robert Morris and others of libel, malice, defamation, slander, failure to report, civil conspiracy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and unjust enrichment.

They are seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Cindy Clemishire and her father, Jerry Lee Clemishire, filed the suit less than a year after sharing the allegations with a religious watchdog blog, The Wartburg Watch.

Cindy, 53, claimed she met Morris in 1981 while he was preaching at her church in Oklahoma and their families became close.

She said Morris touched her inappropriately while staying at her house in 1982, and continued for the next four-and-a-half years.

An Oklahoma grand jury in March indicted Morris on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. He is currently out on bond.

In the newly filed suit, Cindy alleges Morris' wife, sons and church members attempted to cover up the abuse for financial gain, according to a report from affiliate FOX 4.

"[The] defendants acted in concert, cooperated with each other and conspired to maximize their profits through their unlawful and unjust course of action to fraudulently conceal and cover up the rape of Plaintiff," according to court documents.

Morris resigned in June 2024 and later filed a lawsuit against the church, stating his "highly inappropriate" relationship with a minor was not a breach of contract, and Gateway Church should fulfill its contractual financial obligations to him.

Church officials said he would have received millions in deferred compensation, additional retirement benefits and a severance payment, according to the report.

Gateway Church declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.