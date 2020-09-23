Expand / Collapse search
Breonna Taylor
Published

Breonna Taylor shooting: Ex-detective says state will have ‘difficult time’ building case against Hankinson

Ted Williams says indicted officer Hankinson did not show intent to harm

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Former DC detective joins 'Bill Hemmer Reports' to break down the indictment against Brett Hankison in deadly raid

It’ll be difficult to build a case against recently indicted officer Brett Hankinson, in relation to the shooting of Breonna Taylor,  ex-D.C. Homicide Detective Ted Williams told “Bill Hemmer Reports.”

Ex-Louisville police officer Brett Hankinson was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment on Wednesday for firing shots into the apartment of Taylor’s neighbors but was not charged with her death.

“I think the government is going to have a very, very difficult time proving their case against Hankinson,” Williams said. “Because Hankinson’s argument is going to be that my colleagues were being fired on and I used a split-second decision and I fired to save my colleagues.”

BREONNA TAYLOR SHOOTING: FIRED LOUISVILLE OFFICER INDICTED ON CRIMINAL CHARGES BUT NOT HER DEATH

This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

Williams went on to explain that the government will have to prove Hankinson had the intent to harm which he said, as far as he could see, there was none.

Following the announcement of the indictment, protests have surfaced in Louisville and the public has expressed outrage in the lack of responsibility for Taylor’s death. Ben Crump, attorney for the Taylor family, called the charges “outrageous and offensive” via Twitter, but Williams defended the jury’s decision.

“If officers are lawfully where they are supposed to be and they’re lawfully entering the premises to serve a warrant and someone fires on them, they have a right to return fire,” he explained. “And that is what took place in this case. Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Miss Taylor, fired first at the officers and hit one of them in the thigh. And that officer and the other officers on that scene had a right to return fire."

