Chicago
Published

Ex-Chicago high school dean accused of sex with teen, posing as stepfather to help her get abortions

Brian Crowder, 40, was charged with criminal sexual assault

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
The former dean of a Chicago public high school is facing a felony charge for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teen student.

Brian Crowder, 40, was working at the Greater Lawndale High School for Social Justice in 2013 when he allegedly began a relationship with the girl, who was 15 at the time, according to WTTW-TV. Prosecutors say it began with Crowder sending the student messages over Snapchat, which led to them regularly having sex for about two years.

"Brian Crowder has not worked at Social Justice since September of 2021 and was terminated by the district in November of 2021," school principal Omar Chilous said in a letter sent out to families on Wednesday. "I know this is difficult news for our entire community, and our counselors, social workers, and psychologists are available for students who need support."

Prosecutors say that the relationship involved the two having sex multiple times a month between 2013 and 2015, the outlet reported. In 2014, she reportedly became pregnant and Crowder allegedly posed as her stepfather so he could sign a consent form for her to get an abortion. This allegedly happened again the following year.

Prosecutors say the alleged victim told a teacher what was going on in 2015, but did not report it to the police. 

The relationship ended in 2015, prosecutors say, but Crowder allegedly contacted the former student in 2019,  including trying to reach her at her job. She finally filed a report with Chicago police in September 2021 and the school took swift action, investigating the allegations and firing Crowder.

Brian Crowder, 40, is facing a felony charge for an alleged sexual relationship with a teen when he was dean of a Chicago high school (Chicago Police Department)

Brian Crowder, 40, is facing a felony charge for an alleged sexual relationship with a teen when he was dean of a Chicago high school (Chicago Police Department)

Fox News reached out to Chicago Public Schools and the State's Attorney's Office for more information, but neither immediately responded.

Prosecutors finally charged Crowder with one felony count of criminal sexual assault after a lengthy police investigation that included obtaining Snapchat messages and medical records.

According to WTTW, Crowder had been in custody on a $75,000 D-bond, which required him to pay 10% of that amount to get out. 