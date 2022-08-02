Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Baltimore cop shot by daycare owner wife arrested for nearly a dozen child sex crime charges

James Weems, Jr. arrested on 10 child sex offenses involving three kids under his wife's care

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
The retired Baltimore police officer shot by his daycare owner wife over allegations he had been sexually abusing children in her care was arrested and charged with nearly a dozen child sex offenses Monday. 

James Weems, Jr., 57, a former Baltimore County police officer, was arrested on ten child sex offenses involving three children his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, had under her care as the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Development Center. 

As of Monday, he is newly facing three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of third-degree sex offense, three counts of fourth-degree sex offense, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of displaying obscene material to a minor, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office. 

James Weems, Jr. is charged with multiple sexual abuse of a minor offenses. 

James Weems, Jr. is charged with multiple sexual abuse of a minor offenses.

Shanteari Weems is already facing assault and firearm charges for allegedly shooting her husband and barricading them both inside their room at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on July 21. 

According to court documents, she had received phone calls from multiple parents from her daycare accusing her husband of molesting their children. She confronted her husband in their hotel room and shot him, FOX 5 DC reported.

Child Protective Services shut down the daycare after the first allegation came in. 

When Shanteari Weems heard of a second allegation against her husband, she drove 50 miles to the Mandarin Oriental, where he was staying, The Daily Mail reported. An argument ensued, and she allegedly shot her husband of five years as he walked toward her. She allegedly told police that she normally does not carry a gun with her and was not trying to kill him.

