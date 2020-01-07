Expand / Collapse search
Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom arrested, charged with murder

Fox News

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, has been arrested and charged with murder.

This is a developing story.