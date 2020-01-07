Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom arrested, charged with murder
Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, has been arrested and charged with murder.
This is a developing story.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, has been arrested and charged with murder.
This is a developing story.