Remembering Officer Eric Talley: Boulder police hold memorial service

Boulder, Colorado, police held a memorial service Tuesday in honor of fallen Officer Eric Talley.

Eric Talley, 51 and a father of seven, was the first law enforcement officer to arrive at the scene of a mass shooting in Boulder, where he and nine others were killed on March 22.

Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette livestreamed the memorial service, which drew hundreds of first responders from across the state, as well as civilians.

The funeral service for Talley began at 11 a.m. MST, according to the Boulder Police Department. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Colorado Healing Fund will be accepting donations for those in the Boulder community affected by the shooting.

Talley joined the Boulder PD in 2010. Police Chief Maris Herold told reporters last week that Talley served numerous roles supporting the department and community, and responded to Monday's shooting with "heroic action" before he was fatally shot.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty added that Talley "was by all accounts one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut too short."

His father, Homer Talley, described his son as faithful and a supporter of the Second Amendment. The police officer also had plans to become a drone operator for police because he thought the role would be safer and keep him off the front lines, the elder Talley told 9News.

"He didn’t want to put his family through something like this, and he believed in Jesus Christ," Talley's father said in a statement released to local media.

Boulder residents remembered Talley and the nine other victims with memorials outside the King Soopers grocery store where the shooting took place and the Boulder Police Department.