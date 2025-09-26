Epstein documents released by House Democrats name Elon Musk, Steve Bannon and Peter Thiel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Oversight Democrats released more documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein that mention X CEO Elon Musk, political strategist Steve Bannon and tech billionaire Peter Thiel.

Democrats on the committee released six heavily redacted pages on Friday afternoon out of the 8,544 documents it received, which includes portions of Epstein's apparent schedule and ledger.

Musk was mentioned in Epstein's apparent schedule regarding a potential trip to his island.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS OPEN PROBE INTO FBI'S HANDLING OF EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS

Epstein owned a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands at the time.

"Reminder: Elon Musk to island on Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)," the apparent schedule stated, listing Dec. 6, 2024.

On Nov. 27, 2017, Epstein was scheduled to have lunch with Thiel. Bannon was scheduled to have lunch with Epstein on Feb 16, 2019.

PATEL SPARS WITH HOUSE DEMOCRATS ON ALLEGATIONS HE'S INVOLVED IN EPSTEIN 'COVER-UP': 'CATEGORICALLY FALSE'

In releasing the documents, a Democrat spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee said they "will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein’s heinous crimes."

"It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world. Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims," the spokesperson said. "It’s past time for Attorney General Bondi to release all the files now."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a GOP spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee accused Democrats of cherry-picking the documents.

"It’s unfortunate that Democrats continue to meaninglessly cherry-pick documents and politicize this investigation. They are intentionally withholding documents that contain names of Democrat officials, and the information they released today is old news. We are focused on delivering transparency and accountability for the survivors, and will release documents in full," the spokesperson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Epstein faced several sex-related charges as prosecutors alleged he ran a sex trafficking operation that preyed on underage girls, but killed himself in August 2019.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Musk, Thiel, Bannon and House Oversight Democrats for comment.