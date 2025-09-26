Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein documents released by House Democrats name Elon Musk, Steve Bannon and Peter Thiel

House Democrats release heavily redacted pages from Jeffrey Epstein's apparent schedule and ledger

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
What would force a vote on releasing the Epstein files? Video

What would force a vote on releasing the Epstein files?

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest reactions to Jeffrey Epstein's accusers threatening to create a 'client list' on 'The Story.'

House Oversight Democrats released more documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein that mention X CEO Elon Musk, political strategist Steve Bannon and tech billionaire Peter Thiel.

Democrats on the committee released six heavily redacted pages on Friday afternoon out of the 8,544 documents it received, which includes portions of Epstein's apparent schedule and ledger.

Musk was mentioned in Epstein's apparent schedule regarding a potential trip to his island.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS OPEN PROBE INTO FBI'S HANDLING OF EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS

Elon Musk

Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center June 16, 2023, in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Epstein owned a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands at the time.

"Reminder: Elon Musk to island on Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)," the apparent schedule stated, listing Dec. 6, 2024.

On Nov. 27, 2017, Epstein was scheduled to have lunch with Thiel. Bannon was scheduled to have lunch with Epstein on Feb 16, 2019.

PATEL SPARS WITH HOUSE DEMOCRATS ON ALLEGATIONS HE'S INVOLVED IN EPSTEIN 'COVER-UP': 'CATEGORICALLY FALSE'

Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon speaks to reporters outside court in New York Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

In releasing the documents, a Democrat spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee said they "will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein’s heinous crimes."

"It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world. Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims," the spokesperson said. "It’s past time for Attorney General Bondi to release all the files now."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a GOP spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee accused Democrats of cherry-picking the documents.

"It’s unfortunate that Democrats continue to meaninglessly cherry-pick documents and politicize this investigation. They are intentionally withholding documents that contain names of Democrat officials, and the information they released today is old news. We are focused on delivering transparency and accountability for the survivors, and will release documents in full," the spokesperson said.

Jeffrey Epstein in new york city

Jeffrey Epstein walks near the corner of East 38th Street and Second Avenue in New York City. (David McGlynn)

Epstein faced several sex-related charges as prosecutors alleged he ran a sex trafficking operation that preyed on underage girls, but killed himself in August 2019.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Musk, Thiel, Bannon and House Oversight Democrats for comment.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
