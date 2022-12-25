Expand / Collapse search
Endangered Cuban crocodile found dead at National Zoo after apparently chewing on electric equipment

There are only about 3,000 purebred Cuban crocodiles in the wild

By Paul Best | Fox News
A critically endangered Cuban crocodile was found dead in its enclosure at the National Zoo on Dec. 17 after apparently chewing into electric equipment. 

The crocodile, a 10-year-old male who was hatched at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in 2012 as part of a breeding program, was "attracted to a replacement electrical outlet and attacked the electric infrastructure in the habitat."

A 10-year-old Cuban crocodile died in its enclosure at the National Zoo after chewing on electric equipment.  (National Zoo)

"The new outlet was approximately 4.5 feet off the ground, higher than the original outlet," the National Zoo explained. "Known for their aggressive behavior, the crocodile pulled the electric equipment off the wall and bit various pieces." 

The crocodile had been living in the enclosure for several years without incident, and daily inspections didn't reveal anything concerning. 

Cuban crocodiles (Crocodylus rhombifer) react as a bait hangs over them at a crocodile hatchery at Zapata Swamp, Cienaga de Zapata, Cuba, August 25, 2022.

Cuban crocodiles (Crocodylus rhombifer) react as a bait hangs over them at a crocodile hatchery at Zapata Swamp, Cienaga de Zapata, Cuba, August 25, 2022. (Reuters/Alexandre Meneghini  )

A Cuban crocodile is released into nature at Zapata Swamp, Cienaga de Zapata, Cuba, August 24, 2022. 

A Cuban crocodile is released into nature at Zapata Swamp, Cienaga de Zapata, Cuba, August 24, 2022.  (Reuters/Alexandre Meneghini  )

The National Zoo is investigating the incident and a pathology report will determine the cause of death. 

Cuban crocodiles are a critically endangered species with only about 3,000 purebred crocodiles in the wild. Their natural habitat is Cuba's Zapata Swamp and Lanier Swamp on Isla de Juventud, where American crocodiles have been interbreeding with them in recent decades. 

