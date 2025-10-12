Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Portland

Emergency flights diverted from Portland hospital amid 'laser party' threats at ICE facility: report

Air ambulance providers redirect to airports after anarchist group encourages laser strikes on aircraft

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
close
ICE director warns attacks on agents will ‘only get worse’ if politicians don’t start taking it seriously Video

ICE director warns attacks on agents will ‘only get worse’ if politicians don’t start taking it seriously

Acting I.C.E. Director Todd Lyons details the violence federal agents face amid crime surges in cities and how Democrats are glossing over it on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A call to shine laser lights into the sky in an effort to disrupt federal helicopters flying over South Portland has prompted serious safety concerns and forced a key trauma hospital to reroute air ambulances.

The online flyer, posted on the homepage of Rose City Counter-Info, a self-described "anarchist counter-info platform in so-called Portland, Oregon," encourages participants to take part in a "laser tag" event aimed at federal aircraft. 

The post urges individuals to mask up, coordinate with others, and take steps to avoid identification – including cleaning laser pointers with alcohol, wearing gloves, and removing potential DNA traces before disposal.

As a result of the planned activity, Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) reported that multiple air ambulance providers declined to land at the hospital’s rooftop helipad on Saturday night, according to KGW.

HOMELAND SECURITY RESPONDS TO 'LASER TAG' THREATS FROM PORTLAND GROUP: 'THIS IS INCREDIBLY DANGEROUS'

A demonstrator wearing an inflatable Capybara costume stands outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters, as police work to disperse the crowd to clear traffic driving into the ICE building, during a protest, in south Portland, Oregon, U.S., October 6, 2025. 

A demonstrator wearing an inflatable Capybara costume stands outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters, as police work to disperse the crowd to clear traffic driving into the ICE building, during a protest, in south Portland, Oregon, U.S., October 6, 2025.  (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Instead, they redirected their helicopters to nearby airports, requiring patients to be transferred to OHSU by ground ambulance — a process estimated to add 45 to 60 minutes to travel time.

"For most patients, that will be an acceptable delay. However, for some sensitive situations, such as unstable trauma patients, STEMIs and strokes, the delay could have real impacts," OHSU said in an email to KGW. 

The hospital also advised staff to "incorporate additional transit time into their decision-making," and strongly urged the public not to participate in the laser event, calling it "extremely dangerous."

OHSU later clarified that the decision to divert flights was made by the air ambulance vendors themselves, not the hospital.

EX-CNN REPORTER DECLARES PORTLAND 'A PILOT PROGRAM FOR NORMALIZING DOMESTIC MILITARIZATION'

Law enforcement and protesters clash in Portland

A protester reacts as law enforcement officers deployed smoke grenades to disperse people gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters in south Portland, Ore., Oct. 5, 2025.  (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) emphasized that pointing lasers at aircraft endangers both pilots and people on the ground and is prohibited under state and federal law. 

The bureau added it "regularly" arrests individuals for targeting police aircraft with lasers, including one arrest earlier this week. While police confirmed they were monitoring the ICE building on Saturday, they said the presence was not greater than usual. Police also reported no laser strikes that night.

The Port of Portland, which oversees general aviation in the region, acknowledged the uptick in helicopter and propeller aircraft activity.

Portland, Oregon skyline at night

The downtown skyline shimmers in the early morning waters of the Willamette River. (George Rose/Getty Images)

"We are aware of the higher volume of helicopter and propeller airplane activity over South and Southwest Portland," the Port said. "This appears to be related to federal law enforcement and/or military activity and is not a development the Port of Portland can control."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has also condemned the call to target aircraft with lasers, warning that the act is a federal crime.

ICE DIRECTOR SAYS PORTLAND FACILITY FACES VIOLENCE WITH 'LITTLE HELP FROM LOCAL POLICE'

"Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal crime. This is incredibly dangerous for the aircraft personnel and for the public’s safety," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a previous statement to Fox News Digital. "Antifa domestic terrorists WILL NOT overrun our cities. We will bust their networks and bring every one of them to justice."

Federal officials cited a recent incident as evidence of the risks such actions pose. On September 30, DHS reported that four Mexican nationals living in the U.S. illegally were arrested in Portland after allegedly shining a laser at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopter, endangering both the crew and people below.

Portland has remained a focal point for demonstrations against federal immigration enforcement, with protests near the ICE facility continuing for several weeks. In some instances, demonstrators have displayed provocative props such as a guillotine to symbolize opposition to federal actions.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem points

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem observes the scene of ongoing protests at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on October 7, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem visited the ICE facility in Portland, where she prayed with officers dealing with the ongoing unrest.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, however, disputed characterizations of widespread disorder. "There is no insurrection," Kotek said, expressing confidence that "local law enforcement will meet the moment." She added that during her meeting with Noem, she reiterated Oregon’s expectation that DHS and ICE operations comply with state law.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kotek joins several other Democratic governors who have pushed back against the Trump administration’s expanded federal enforcement efforts.

Fox News Digital has reached out to OHSU for comment. 

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
Close modal

Continue