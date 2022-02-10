Emerald Fire: Laguna Beach blaze prompts evacuations, highway shutdown in California

A growing wildfire south of Los Angeles Thursday has prompted the city of Laguna Beach to issue evacuation orders, shut down schools and close a key roadway in the area.

The blaze, which is being called the Emerald Fire, was reported around 4 a.m. local time and currently spans at least 7 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

"The Laguna Beach Police Department has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION ORDER for Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay (both North AND South Emerald Bay), and an EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for all of North Laguna (all residents North of Broadway) in Laguna Beach due to a nearby brush fire," the city of Laguna Beach said in a statement. "Homes are currently threatened with the possibility of more structures threatened if the fire spreads."

The city also announced that all Laguna Beach School District schools have been closed today as a result of the fire.

