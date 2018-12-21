Eliot Spitzer sneaked his $5G-a-night Russian escort into his home in suitcase, she claims

A Russian former escort has claimed disgraced former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer used to smuggle her into his apartment in a suitcase.

“He used to sneak me into his Fifth Avenue apartment in a black suitcase … when his wife was away,’’ Svetlana Travis Zakharova told The New York Post in an interview published on Thursday.

“My knees would be up by my face. When the doorman would ask if he could help, Eliot would say, ‘No, thanks,’” she added, noting that she was sneaked in this way at least 15 times.

The woman first became known in 2016 after she accused Spitzer of choking her during one of the sex sessions and said he threatened to kill her.

But Zakharova’s lawyer Joseph Murray is now asking Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman to probe Spitzer for alleged “improprieties” in his efforts to evade the law, according to the Post.

She said she first met Spitzer in 2010, just two years after he had to resign from the governorship in disgrace following revelations that he frequently used prostitutes.

“When I first met him, he bragged how rich he was. But I didn’t believe him because he had holes in his underwear,” she said.

Spitzer often complained about his other girlfriend and his then-wife Silda Spitzer, she said. “He told me about problems with his wife. She complained about his drinking. She bought a dog without telling him,” she said.

As revenge, Spitzer brought Zakharova to the apartment, breaking the wife’s “family only” rule.

“He used to take me upstate to the farm,” the Russian woman said. “He cooked for me, omelets, and he would put a potato in the microwave.

The former escort said Spitzer was a “sexual deviant” and became a regular of hers because his wife and girlfriend wouldn’t “do things.” He paid her up to $5,000 a night and was seeing here about four times a week.

In the bedroom, Zakharova says Spitzer would “tie me up,” call her names and say “I’m going to kill you.”

Zakharova’s allegations against Spitzer in 2016, including abuse and a threat to kill her, did not lead to charges. According to her, the disgraced politician lashed out against her after she refused to have sex with him.

“You f------ b----! You piece of s---! And then you f------ destroyed my life!” the woman claims Spitzer said. “You know what’s going to happen to you? You’re going to be f–king dead.”

Spitzer later counter-sued the woman, accusing her of trying to blackmail him. The extortion charge was later dropped after she accepted a plea deal concerning an attempted petit-larceny charge involving another ex-lover.

Zakharova told the newspaper that she is working on a movie and a book about her encounters with Spitzer.