Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York
Published

Elephant found wandering in New York town gets escort from state police

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
A wayward elephant was found in Westtown, New York on Sunday.

A wayward elephant was found in Westtown, New York on Sunday. (New York State Police)

An elephant may never forget, but sometimes they need a little help with directions.

New York State Police said Monday a wayward pachyderm was found wandering by state troopers in the town of Westtown, about 70 miles northwest of New York City.

"Never a dull moment in Troop F," state police said in a Facebook post.

The lost elephant needed to be escorted back home after wandering away from an animal sanctuary.

State police said the elephant got lost after wandering away from an animal sanctuary.

State police said the elephant got lost after wandering away from an animal sanctuary. (New York State Police)

Photos posted by the law enforcement agency show the elephant milling around in the dark on the road, which was illuminated by the headlights of a car.

BLIND, SICK ELEPHANTS COMFORTED BY PIANIST AT THAILAND SANCTUARY

While it's not clear how the elephant got out of the sanctuary, National Geographic notes that the animals are not docile in darkness.

"These hungry animals do not sleep much, and they roam over great distances while foraging for the large quantities of food that they require to sustain their massive bodies," the magazine notes.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed