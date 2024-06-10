Expand / Collapse search
New York

Bowling alley beatdown leaves man, 21, critical after stabbing

A night out devolved into chaos at The Gutter bowling alley on New York City's Lower East Side

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
A late evening at a trendy New York City bowling alley devolved into chaos after a group of suspects beat and stabbed a 21-year-old patron over an unknown dispute.

The bowler was repeatedly kicked and punched in the face and body in the altercation at The Gutter on Essex Street on the Lower East Side around 1:40 a.m. Monday, an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

When he fought back, he was slashed across the neck and stabbed in the torso with an "unknown sharp object," the spokesperson said.

Police are searching for three suspects who ran off down Essex Street after the attack.

Gutter bowling alley NYC

A 21-year-old man was slashed in the neck during an argument at a Lower East Side bowling alley early Monday, June 10, 2024. The victim got into an argument with at least two men inside The Gutter bowling alley and bar on Essex Street near Broome Street about 1:35 a.m., police said.  (Theodore Parisienne for New York Daily News via Getty Images)

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is fighting for his life, the spokesperson said.

Police did not release photos or descriptions of the suspects. The department obtained surveillance footage of the incident and is not releasing it to the public, a spokesperson said. 

Fox News Digital could not reach the Lower East Side establishment, a kitschy location boasting 12 lanes, 24 craft beers on tap and wood-fired pizza, for comment at press time.

The Gutter bowling alley NYC

It was not immediately clear what prompted the argument.

Shot of Essex Street on Manhattan's Lower East Side

The three suspects fled down Essex Street, police said. (Google Maps)

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.