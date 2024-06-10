Bowling alley beatdown leaves man, 21, critical after stabbing

A late evening at a trendy New York City bowling alley devolved into chaos after a group of suspects beat and stabbed a 21-year-old patron over an unknown dispute.

The bowler was repeatedly kicked and punched in the face and body in the altercation at The Gutter on Essex Street on the Lower East Side around 1:40 a.m. Monday, an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

When he fought back, he was slashed across the neck and stabbed in the torso with an "unknown sharp object," the spokesperson said.

Police are searching for three suspects who ran off down Essex Street after the attack.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is fighting for his life, the spokesperson said.

Police did not release photos or descriptions of the suspects. The department obtained surveillance footage of the incident and is not releasing it to the public, a spokesperson said.

Fox News Digital could not reach the Lower East Side establishment, a kitschy location boasting 12 lanes, 24 craft beers on tap and wood-fired pizza, for comment at press time.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the argument.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.