Elderly San Francisco Asian woman brutally beaten by 4 juveniles in apartment complex

A 70-year-old San Francisco woman was brutally beaten by four attackers in broad daylight at her apartment complex.

"They used their fist to hit my head multiple times and then they pulled me down and kept kicking me," the elderly lady, who wanted to be identified as Mrs. Ren, told KGO through an interrupter.

Mrs. Ren had spent the last two years in her apartment over fears of COVID-19, opting to leave for the first time Sunday only to be met by a mob of attackers in the hallway of her apartment complex.

"Yesterday was one of the first days for a long time she went out and this is what happened," Mrs. Zheng, the woman's mother, told KGO.

Shortly after Mrs. Ren left her apartment, she was approached by four juveniles who asked her what time it was. She responded that it was "5-o'clock," showing the suspects her watch because she does not speak English and was not sure if they understood her.

But things quickly took a dire turn.

"They search my body and I quickly realize they're up to no good," she recalled.

Mrs. Ren said the suspects soon realized she had an iPhone 7. She refused to give up her phone and attempted to escape to a nearby elevator, trying to get the doors to quickly close, but the suspects followed her into the elevator and began their brutal attack.

"They got really mad and pulled me down," Mrs. Ren said.

Footage of the incident shows suspects kicking and punching Mrs. Ren in the face as she lies on the ground. She attempts to retreat to the hallway, but was unable to close the door. The suspects return again to steal her keys and begin taking turns assaulting her.

"I never expected this to happen to us, even though we saw a lot of reporting" said the daughter, Mrs. Zheng, alluding to local reports of anti-Asian hate crimes and attacks that have happened in the city.

San Francisco has seen a wave of crimes against its Asian residents, who make up about a third of the city's population, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In one instance, a group of three area men specifically targeted Asian women across the area in over 70 robberies.

Mrs. Ren is now limited to her apartment again, this time bedridden from the pain suffered in the weekend attack.

Now the family hopes their story can serve as a cautionary tale to others in the community, hoping people will be on guard and cautious when they leave their homes.

"I want this story to come out so people know and so for other people to be aware to be safe," Mrs. Zheng said.

It remains unclear if there are any suspects or arrests in the case. The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.