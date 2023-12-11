Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas

Early morning shooting leaves 4 dead, 1 injured in Las Vegas: police

Four people are dead and one injured after a shooting in Northwest Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Stepheny Price
Four people were killed, and one person was injured in a shooting in a northwest valley Las Vegas neighborhood Monday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, just after 10:00 a.m., a call came in requesting medicinal assistance in a neighborhood near the U.S. 95 freeway.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located five individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Four people are deceased and one was transported to a local hospital, police said. 

UNLV SHOOTING SUSPECT WAS PROFESSOR WHO HAD APPLIED FOR JOB: AP SOURCE

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The identities of the victims have yet to be released, and an investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

