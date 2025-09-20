Duffy warns Chicago, Boston transit systems could risk federal support amid rising violence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Friday that Chicago and Boston are at risk of losing federal support unless local leaders swiftly take steps to improve safety on their transit systems.

In a Friday news release, Duffy condemned what he described as the two cities’ "failure" to protect riders and transit workers, citing a string of violent incidents on the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) — two of the nation’s largest transit systems.

Among them were the assault of a 27-year CTA veteran who was punched and thrown onto the tracks, an elderly woman shoved off an MBTA bus, and a case in which a man used his belt to assault passengers, as noted in the Department of Transportation's news release.

BLUE CITY BUS ATTACK HEIGHTENS COMMUTERS' FEARS AFTER CHARLOTTE TRAIN STABBING

"President Trump cares about our great cities and the hardworking Americans who inhabit them," Duffy said in a statement. "While local leaders seem intent on putting the needs of criminals first, we’re not waiting for the next Iryna. Chicago and Boston are on notice to take actions that enhance safety and reduce the crime affecting their riders and transit workers – or risk federal support. This is about standing up for American families who deserve a safe and clean transportation system."

In formal letters to CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, Duffy directed both agencies to submit written reports within 14 days detailing what steps have been taken to curb crime, stop fare evasion and improve cleanliness.

IRYNA ZARUTSKA KILLING EXPOSES GOP SPLIT ON POSSIBLE FEDERAL INTERVENTION IN CHARLOTTE

The reports must also summarize funding sources for fiscal years 2025 and 2026 related to safety and security, including any funds from federal agencies like the Department of Homeland Security.

Duffy also criticized both cities’ cashless bail policies, which he said allow "deranged criminals to repeatedly terrorize public space."

Following the incident of the elderly woman who was shoved off of a Massachusetts bus and violently slammed to the ground, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said Thursday that safety is the agency’s top priority and stressed that such conduct would not be tolerated. He also reminded riders they can report concerns anonymously at any time through the See Say app.

CHARLOTTE CITY COUNCIL MEMBER CALLS OUT 'PAPER-THIN' CRIME STATISTICS AFTER UKRAINIAN REFUGEE'S KILLING

"Safety will always be at the forefront of everything we do, and I’m proud of the prompt response and investigation by the MBTA Transit Police that led to the arrest of this individual," Eng said in a statement. "The public deserves a safe transportation system, and I want them to know that this conduct will not be tolerated anywhere on our system."

The letters are the latest in Duffy’s push for transit agencies to curb fare evasion and improve safety. Earlier this year, he issued similar warnings to transit systems in Washington, New York, and Los Angeles, as noted in the news release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was fatally attacked on a North Carolina light-rail train — a case that sparked national outrage.

The CTA and MBTA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.