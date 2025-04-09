Expand / Collapse search
Duffy slams MTA over 'fact check' on anti-Israel mob's Grand Central takeover

'These antisemitic mobs shutting down transit centers need to be condemned and the organizers should be held accountable'

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Sean Duffy calls for sending DOGE to look into New York City's transit system Video

Sean Duffy calls for sending DOGE to look into New York City's transit system

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addresses safety concerns for public transportation commuters and the aviation industry on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy got into an online exchange with New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) after an anti-Israel mob took over Grand Central Station. 

On Monday night, anti-Israel agitators with the group Within Our Lifetime (WOL) protested in the train station’s main concourse. The protest took place hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House.

Pro-Palestinian protesters mob Grand Central Station on April , 2025

Anti-Israel activists protest in Grand Central Station on April 7, 2025. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NY LAWMAKERS BLAST MTA AFTER COMMENTS ‘DISMISSIVE’ OF CRIME ISSUE

Duffy condemned the protesters in a post on X, saying it was "disgusting" to see "antisemitic mobs shutting down transit centers." He also called for the organizers to be held accountable.

The MTA disputed the claim in a comment on the secretary’s post and said, "Grand Central Terminal was never shut down and service was not affected." The statement was attributed to MTA Chief of Security Michael Kemper. However, online video and one of the protest organizers say otherwise.

Protester holds a sign that says "Save Gaza, End Genocide"

Protesters marched to New York's historic Grand Central Terminal, where they occupied the station for a period of time on April 7, 2025. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NYC'S GRAND CENTRAL TERMINAL REOPENS AFTER MOB OF PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATORS SWARM, VANDALIZE ENTRANCE

WOL founder Nerdeen Kiswani said in her own X post, "NYPD shut down multiple entrances" at Grand Central during the protest as demonstrators "brought the heart of NYC to a halt."

Kiswani also detailed the group’s history of demonstrating in Grand Central, saying that in the past they did not need permits or arrests and that there were "no lockdowns."

In response to the MTA’s "fact check," Duffy wrote, "Service was not affected? Tell that to the Jewish Americans who feared for their lives while this went on. This is why no one trusts the MTA to keep them safe anymore."

Duffy also called on the MTA to condemn the "antisemitic mob," adding that not doing so was "enabling this harassment."

Anti-Israel protesters demonstrate in Grand Central

Anti-Israel activists demonstrate in Grand Central Station on April 7, 2025. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Grand Central Station, New York City’s iconic train station, has seen a host of anti-Israel protests since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023. 

On Oct. 27, 2023, just 20 days after Hamas’ massacre, anti-Israel protesters flooded Grand Central, forcing it to shut down. The demonstrators were demanding a ceasefire and unfurled a banner that read, "mourn for the dead, and fight like hell for the living."

"It's disappointing that this group elected to stage a protest that interfered with New Yorkers getting home from work and otherwise going about their business," the MTA wrote in a statement on Oct. 27, 2023.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Transportation Department and the MTA regarding the exchange and the protest that took place on April 7, 2025.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.