Maine
Published

Drunken Maine man arrested after trying to hide from police under blanket: 'Is this an episode of Scooby-Doo?'

Intoxicated man arrested for trespassing in Belfast, Maine

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
And he would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for Maine’s Belfast Police Department.

An intoxicated Maine man was arrested for trespassing early Monday after trying to hide from police underneath a blanket, authorities said.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Admiral Ocean Inn in Belfast for a report of a disturbance caused by a drunken man identified as Philip Dulude, the Belfast Police Department said.

Police removed Dulude from the property and told him not to return or else he’d be arrested.

The intoxicated man, later identified as Philip Dulude, was found hiding in a chair underneath a blanket, police said.

The intoxicated man, later identified as Philip Dulude, was found hiding in a chair underneath a blanket, police said. (Belfast Police Department )

When police performed a sweep of the parking lot around 12:40 a.m., police said they found someone hiding in a chair with a blanket draped over themselves.

Police pulled the blanket off to reveal Dulude hiding underneath it, according to authorities.

"Here at Belfast Police Department, we have seen some crafty ways of hiding from the police," the department wrote on Facebook. "This unfortunately is not one of them."

Facebook users poked fun at Dulude’s poor hiding place.

"Wait is this an episode of Scooby-Doo," one user wrote.

Another replied: "He almost got away with it!"

Dulude was arrested for criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions. 