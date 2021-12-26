Virginia fire department rescues two lost hikers on Christmas with assistance from drone

Officials with a Virginia fire department were able to find two lost hikers on Sharp Top Mountain on Christmas Day by using a drone to locate them.



Bedford Fire Department dispatched crews equipped with a drone and set up a command post at a trail leading to the summit on Saturday. When the drone was deployed, its thermal camera imagery quickly located the hikers.

Rescuers on the ground followed the drone's location and found two men who had set off on the trails before dusk without proper lighting or emergency equipment, according to Bedford officials.

No injuries were reported and units returned to service at 8:30 p.m.



The National Park Service says it's one of the most popular trails in all of Virginia, noting it is a strenuous climb up to the rocky summit, which is 3,875 feet.