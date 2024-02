Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Dramatic footage of a police chase in Ohio has been released showing a car driver with his 1-year-old child on board losing control of his vehicle and then crashing off the side of the road — causing him to be propelled high into the air.

The chase took place on Feb. 18 at around 5:30 p.m. when a North Olmsted police officer attempted to pull over a Chrysler PT Cruiser for a license plate/brake light violation on Brookpark Road, according to WKYC Channel 3.

The Chrysler driver, Antoine L. Lindsey 30, refused to pull over and then tried to evade police by continuing to drive east on Brookpark Road.

In one scene, an officer can be seen throwing down a spike stripe to stop Lindsey in his tracks, and although he rolls over part of the device, he continues driving.

Minutes later, Lindsey can be seen speeding under a bridge and then trying to overtake another vehicle when he loses control and the Chrysler skids off the road just before Clague Road.

The video captures snow shooting up into the air and then the car appears to flip over — with Lindsey being catapulted about 30 feet into the air.

He hangs high in the air before coming crashing down onto the snowy surface.

The police officer then gets out of his cruiser, draws his weapon and approaches Lindsey.

"Get on the ground. Get on the ground," the officer can be heard shouting at Lindsey, who is rolling in agony in the snow.

"We have a kid in the car. He’s crying. The male is at gunpoint," the officer radios in.

The officer then tells Lindsey there is an ambulance on the way before he goes to tend to the hysterically crying child who is strapped into a child’s car seat in the rear of the vehicle.

"Hi buddy," the officer says to the child and leans in the window before the video ends.

Police say the child did not appear injured but was taken to a nearby hospital out of caution, according to WKYC Channel 3.

Lindsey was also taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He was found to have a suspended driver’s license and was illegally carrying a firearm. He was charged with failure to comply with police signal, having weapons under disability and endangering children, according to WKYC Channel 3.