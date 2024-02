Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Newly released dashcam and bodycam videos have captured the shocking moment three armed juveniles crashed a stolen car, causing it to flip and smash onto a police cruiser.

The dramatic incident took place on Dec. 7 just before 7:30 p.m. in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle, where the juveniles were approaching a traffic stop in the stolen vehicle, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said. The video was released today.

The stolen car was being driven on a damaged tire rim caused by a spike strip deployed by another police agency, the SPD said, before it collided with the back of a Toyota at the 6300 block of Swift Avenue South. The traffic stop is about five miles south of Downtown Seattle.

The dashcam footage from the police vehicle shows the maroon-colored stolen car trying to go around the stopped Toyota, and then it sharply turns in against it.

Body cam footage from the driver of the police vehicle shows the stolen vehicle flipping and then its roof colliding with the front of the police vehicle as shattering glass flies into the air.

Police then can be seen tending to the scene while the next clip shows an image of a pistol with a 30-round extended magazine recovered from the youngsters.

The driver of the Toyota and the three suspects sustained minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene by the Seattle Fire Department, the SPD said.

One juvenile suspect was released to a family member, while the two others were arrested and taken to Seattle Children’s Hospital for medical evaluation, the SPD said.

The two suspects were transported to Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center after being released and booked for investigation of auto theft and unlawful firearm possession.

Police did not reveal their ages or the type of vehicle they crashed.