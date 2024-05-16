Dramatic video shows harrowing moment truck crashes on bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, left dangling off edge

Newly released dash camera footage shows the moment a semi-truck crashed over the rail of a Louisville, Kentucky, bridge and was left dangling over the edge in March.

At about 12:15 p.m. on March 1, Louisville first responders rushed to the scene of a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge, which crosses over the Ohio River, after a semi-truck crashed through the bridge’s guardrail barrier and was left dangling over the water with its terrified driver inside.

Initial reports suggested the truck was heading northbound on the bridge when it crossed the lane and drove through the guardrail.

But a few details were missing, which caused the truck to swerve and are seen in the video.

DRIVER PULLED FROM TRUCK DANGLING FROM LOUISVILLE BRIDGE OVER OHIO RIVER IN DRAMATIC RESCUE

In footage released by the Jefferson County Kentucky Attorney’s Office, the truck driver is seen in a split image driving across the bridge. The top image shows the truck driver, while the bottom image shows what is in front of the truck.

The sound of screeching wheels is heard when a pickup truck swerves into the northbound lane and crashes head-on into the semi-truck, causing the driver to get jerked around inside while trying to regain control of her 18-wheeler heading toward the side of the bridge.

FORMER KENTUCKY PROSECUTOR ACCUSED OF TRADING FAVORS FOR METH AND SEX PLEADS GUILTY

Within seconds, the truck crashed through the guardrail, and the driver was heard screaming until the truck came to a stop with her stuck in the cab as it dangled over the side of the bridge more than 100 feet above the Ohio River.

Dramatic video then showed a first responder getting lowered to the semi-truck from a ladder and lifting the driver, identified by police as 26-year-old Sydney Thomas, to safety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trailer of the truck for a major food distribution company could be seen wedged against the beams of the bridge, stopping it from falling into the water below. The hood of the truck also popped open and could be seen hanging from the truck's cab.

According to news outlet WHAS11, the driver of the pickup, 33-year-old Trevor Branham, was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment as well as operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.