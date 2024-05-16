Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky

Dramatic video shows harrowing moment truck crashes on bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, left dangling off edge

The semi-truck crashed through the rail of the Clark Memorial Bridge in March

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Dashcam video shows moment semi-truck in Kentucky crashes, nearly falls off bridge Video

Dashcam video shows moment semi-truck in Kentucky crashes, nearly falls off bridge

Wild dashcam video captures the harrowing moment a semi-truck crashed on a Louisville bridge and dangles off the side before the driver is rescued. (Credit: WHAS/Jefferson County Kentucky Attorney's Office/Louisville Division of Fire via AP)

Newly released dash camera footage shows the moment a semi-truck crashed over the rail of a Louisville, Kentucky, bridge and was left dangling over the edge in March.

At about 12:15 p.m. on March 1, Louisville first responders rushed to the scene of a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge, which crosses over the Ohio River, after a semi-truck crashed through the bridge’s guardrail barrier and was left dangling over the water with its terrified driver inside.

Initial reports suggested the truck was heading northbound on the bridge when it crossed the lane and drove through the guardrail. 

But a few details were missing, which caused the truck to swerve and are seen in the video.

DRIVER PULLED FROM TRUCK DANGLING FROM LOUISVILLE BRIDGE OVER OHIO RIVER IN DRAMATIC RESCUE

Louisville bridge rescue

Louisville Firefighter Bryce Carden rescues the driver of a semi-truck that is dangling off the Clark Memorial Bridge over the Ohio River in Kentucky, March 1. (Louisville Division of Fire via AP)

In footage released by the Jefferson County Kentucky Attorney’s Office, the truck driver is seen in a split image driving across the bridge. The top image shows the truck driver, while the bottom image shows what is in front of the truck.

The sound of screeching wheels is heard when a pickup truck swerves into the northbound lane and crashes head-on into the semi-truck, causing the driver to get jerked around inside while trying to regain control of her 18-wheeler heading toward the side of the bridge.

FORMER KENTUCKY PROSECUTOR ACCUSED OF TRADING FAVORS FOR METH AND SEX PLEADS GUILTY

Semi-truck hangs off a Kentucky bridge, rescuers save driver Video

Within seconds, the truck crashed through the guardrail, and the driver was heard screaming until the truck came to a stop with her stuck in the cab as it dangled over the side of the bridge more than 100 feet above the Ohio River.

Dramatic video then showed a first responder getting lowered to the semi-truck from a ladder and lifting the driver, identified by police as 26-year-old Sydney Thomas, to safety. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trailer of the truck for a major food distribution company could be seen wedged against the beams of the bridge, stopping it from falling into the water below. The hood of the truck also popped open and could be seen hanging from the truck's cab.

According to news outlet WHAS11, the driver of the pickup, 33-year-old Trevor Branham, was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment as well as operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.