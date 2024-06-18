Porsche mysteriously flies off NYC parking garage, police find pile of cash on top of wreck but no driver

New York City police are working to figure out who was behind the wheel of a Porsche before it plunged off a second-story parking garage, and why wads of cash and a cell phone were left to be discovered.

The incident was reported just after 5 a.m. Sunday at 40 West 225th Street, a Bronx Target store. The blue Porsche landed roof-side down onto the street level in a grassy area outside the garage, the NYPD confirmed.

The unknown operator of the car did not remain on the scene, but photographs during the investigation show bundles of cash and a cell phone left on the vehicle's undercarriage.

Police told local FOX 5 New York they do not know if the Porsche was stolen or not.

A woman who identified herself as the owner of the Porsche to ABC 7 said she traveled from Pennsylvania to New York City after she heard what happened. A hospital worker who wished to remain anonymous told the local TV station that whoever was behind the wheel at the time of the crash walked himself into the emergency room after surviving the fall and suffering broken ribs.

"He said he walked home afterwards and took a nap and that's shocking to me that he was able to do that," the hospital worker said.

The New York City Department of Buildings sent inspectors to the scene to conduct a stability check on the parking garage, Audacy reports.

The incident remains under investigation. No injuries were reported to the NYPD.