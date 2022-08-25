Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Dozens of Mississippi day care children, workers rescued from rising flood waters

More than 100 children reported in Rankin County, Mississippi building when water began to rise

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias
Heavy rain and flooding caused a lot of rescues in Mississippi on Wednesday, including dozens of children at a daycare facility.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey shared a video to Facebook that shows rescuers evacuating several toddlers, some who can be heard crying, from their flooded daycare.

"I am so proud of the men and women of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office," Bailey wrote alongside the video. "During disasters like todays flooding, all sheriffs department employees come together as a team and do whatever has to be done to help the people."

Florence Mayor Bob Morris told WJTV there were 104 children, ages six-weeks to five years old in the Railroad Center Daycare building when the water began to rise.

Overwhelmed toddlers evacuate their flooded daycare with help from Rankin County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Staff at the daycare reportedly called police because they were worried floodwaters would get inside the building. Police, sheriff's deputies and firefighters were able to rescue all the children and staff who were inside.  

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey shared a video that shows rescuers evacuating several overwhelmed toddlers from their flooded daycare.

Morris told the media outlet all the children were evacuated to a nearby facility before making it back home safely.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Jackson area until 7 p.m. local time Thursday. Florence is about a 20-minute drive away from Mississippi's capital city.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.