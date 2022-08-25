Milwaukee shooting, fire leave 1 dead, 3 injured: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One woman is dead, three others are injured following an overnight shooting in Milwaukee.

While officers were responding to the shooting, a fire started at a separate home nearby. Authorities believe the two are related.

An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of gunshot injuries, FOX6 News Milwaukee reports. An 88-year-old woman from Colorado suffered serious gunshot injuries. An 85-year-old man and 65-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

The three injured were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Milwaukee police say they know who they are looking for in connection to the shooting.

A house fire started during the shooting investigation. Milwaukee Fire responded and put out the flames. The home is associated with the shooting suspect, police say. The circumstances of both the shooting and fire are still under investigation.

Police told the FOX6 reporter on the scene that they don't know if the suspect was inside the home or not at the time of the fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.