Trump assassination attempt suspect laughs, smiles during first court appearance in Florida

The suspect in the second assassination attempt on former President Trump laughed and smiled ahead of his first court appearance in Florida on Monday, FOX News confirmed.



Ryan Wesley Routh, wearing jail scrubs and shackles on his wrists and ankles, walked into court and smiled and laughed about three to four times as he was speaking to his court-appointed attorney before the hearing began, FOX News observed. No cameras were permitted inside the federal court hearing regarding charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh appeared fully engaged and answered all the questions from the judge during the about 10-minute-long hearing Monday. He will be formally arraigned on Sept. 30.

FOX is told additional federal charges are possible. The initial charges announced Monday will keep Routh in custody.

WITNESS SAW TRUMP ASSASSINATION SUSPECT FLEE BUSHES, TOOK PHOTO OF GETAWAY CAR

On Monday, the judge read the penalties for each charge. The first offense carried a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release. The second offense carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release. Routh responded "yes" when asked if he understood the penalties.

The judge also asked Routh if he was able to afford his own defense attorney or if he needs a public defender. Rough said he does not have enough income, and when asked by the judge, said he makes about $3,000 a month, has zero in savings and owns zero real estate. Routh also told the court he has two trucks in Hawaii worth about $1,000 each, partially supports his 25-year-old son and does not own any jewelry.

U.S. Attorney Adam McMichael asked that Routh remain in custody, citing a pre-trial flight risk and an attempt to obstruct.

The prosecution asked that a detention hearing be held in three days, but the defense sought five days to better prepare, which the judge granted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The detention hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23, and the probable cause hearing is set for Sept. 30.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. FOX News' Shona Holagh and Heather Lacy contributed to this report.