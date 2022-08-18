Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

DOJ indicts three in relation to prison murder of mobster Whitey Bulger

Three men were indicted Wednesday in the 2018 prison death of James 'Whitey' Bulger

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Federal prosecutors have charged three men in connection with the prison murder of famed mobster James "Whitey" Bulger

Fotios "Freddy" Geas 55, Paul "Pauly" DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, the Justice Department said in a release.

  • Whitey Bulger
    Image 1 of 4

    FILE: A booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger.  ((U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File))

  • Fotios Geas
    Image 2 of 4

    This undated booking photograph shows Fotios "Freddy" Geas. (Undated Booking)

  • Fotios "Freddy" Geas
    Image 3 of 4

    FILE: otios "Freddy" Geas appears for a court proceeding in his defense in the Al Bruno murder case, in Springfield, Mass.  (Don Treeger /The Republican via AP)

  • Paul DeCologero
    Image 4 of 4

    A photo of Paul J. DeCologero. (Facebook)

Geas and DeCologero are accused of beating Bulger to death in prison in October 2018 while all were incarcerated at U.S. Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia

At the time of his death, Bulger was serving his life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes in prisons specializing in sick inmates before arriving at Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills. He was 89 years old when he died.

Geas and DeCologero are also charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, the DOJ said. Geas faces a separate charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence. McKinnon faces another charge of making false statements to a federal agent.

Geas remains incarcerated at USP Hazelton. DeCologero remains housed in the federal prison system. McKinnon was on federal supervised release at the time of the indictment and was arrested Wednesday in Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  