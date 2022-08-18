DOJ indicts three in relation to prison murder of mobster Whitey Bulger

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal prosecutors have charged three men in connection with the prison murder of famed mobster James "Whitey" Bulger.

Fotios "Freddy" Geas 55, Paul "Pauly" DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, the Justice Department said in a release.

Geas and DeCologero are accused of beating Bulger to death in prison in October 2018 while all were incarcerated at U.S. Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.

At the time of his death, Bulger was serving his life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes in prisons specializing in sick inmates before arriving at Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills. He was 89 years old when he died.

Geas and DeCologero are also charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, the DOJ said. Geas faces a separate charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence. McKinnon faces another charge of making false statements to a federal agent.

Geas remains incarcerated at USP Hazelton. DeCologero remains housed in the federal prison system. McKinnon was on federal supervised release at the time of the indictment and was arrested Wednesday in Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.