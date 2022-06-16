Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cold Case
Published

DNA test implicates man previously found not guilty in 1990 murder of Florida woman: Prosecutor

Robert Earl Hayes implicated in the death of Pamela Albertson, Florida prosecutor says

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The results of a recent DNA test involving a woman killed over 30 years ago implicates a man previously found not guilty of the crime, prosecutors say.

The Innocence Project of New York requested the DNA test to seek to clear his name.

Pamela Albertson, a groomer at a Pompano Beach, Florida, horse track, was murdered in Broward County, New York, in 1990

A local man named Robert Earl Hayes was charged and went to trial for the murder. Hayes claimed to have found Albertson's body while working on the track, and he was seen with Albertson before her murder.

MAINE COLD CASE: MOTHER ARRESTED FOR MURDER OF 'BABY JANE DOE' AFTER 36 YEARS

The only known photo of Pamela Albertson

The only known photo of Pamela Albertson (Broward County State Attorney's Office)

A jury in Florida convicted him of murder on the basis of some of the first DNA testing of its kind in the state, and he was sentenced to death. But the conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court in 1997 after the DNA evidence was found to be unreliable.

Hayes was later arrested and convicted for a 1987 burglary, arson and manslaughter case after killing a woman named Leslie Dickenson. He will be eligible for release in 2025.

Now, Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor is hoping to stop any early release after newly conducted vaginal swabs and DNA tests have linked Hayes to Albertson's murder.

"The new DNA test results from the vaginal swab point to Hayes’ involvement in the Broward murder of Albertson, despite the fact that a jury acquitted him of the state homicide charge in the 1997 retrial," the Broward County State Attorney's Office said in a press release Thursday.

Regardless of the new evidence, Hayes cannot be tried again due to double jeopardy.

Leslie Dickenson

Leslie Dickenson (Broward County State Attorney's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Advances in DNA testing allow authorities across the country to wrap up cold cases abandoned long ago.

A Massachusetts woman was arrested and charged this week with the murder of her newborn baby who she is accused of abandoning in a gravel pit in sub-zero temperatures in December 1985.

The decades-old cold case began when a Siberian husky brought home what at first looked like a doll to the dog's owners in Frenchville, Maine. It turned out to be the body of a baby girl who still had her umbilical cord attached, according to FOX Bangor. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com