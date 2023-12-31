Expand / Collapse search
Orlando

Dive team claims to have found body of missing Orlando woman Sandra Lemire in pond near Disney World

Sandra Lemire was last seen leaving a Kissimmee restaurant driving a red Ford van in May 2012

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A dive team in Florida claims to have found the body of a woman who went missing 11 years ago.

Sunshine State Sonar said their search team located the body of Sandra Lemire submerged in a van in a pond near Disney World. The group posted photos and videos of a red van being pulled from the pond in Orlando.

According to police, Lemire was last seen leaving her grandmother's home in Orlando in 2012. Police said she was on her way to Kissimmee to meet a man she had met online through a dating service. Police said she frequently met and dated men through the internet.

She was last seen leaving a Kissimmee restaurant driving her grandmother's 2004 red Ford Freestyle van. 

Van found in pond near Disney World with human remains inside

Police are working to identify the remains of body found in the van.

Orlando Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 2004 Ford van was found in a body of water on World Drive on Sunday.

Osceola Sheriff's deputies and the Orange County Sheriffs Dive team assisted in the response.

Florida Highway Patrol on the scene of the van recovery

The Florida Highway Patrol has taken over the case to determine how the van ended up inside the pond.

Police are working to identify the remains found inside the van. When questioned by Fox News Digital, police would not comment on whether or not the body was Sandra Lemire.

Officials said the Florida Highway Patrol is handling the traffic crash investigation. 

A preliminary report by the FHP states that a Ford Freestar van was traveling on the State Road 417 southbound exit ramp to World Drive when, for unknown reasons, the van's driver ran off the roadway and entered a retention pond. 

    Florida Highway Patrol have taken over the case.  (Sunshine State Sonar)

    A tow truck on scene to help get the submerged van out of the pond.  (Sunshine State Sonar)

    Sunshine State Sonar believes the remains belong to a missing Florida mother.  (Sunshine State Sonar)

    Van recovered inside a pond near Walt Disney World with human remain found inside.  (Sunshine State Sonar)

    The medical examiner is working to identify the remains found inside the van that was in a pond near Walt Disney World.  (Sunshine State Sonar)

    Van pulled out of pond near Walt Disney World that had human remains inside it.  (Sunshine State Sonar)

    Police are working to identify the human remains found inside a submerged van.  (Sunshine State Sonar)

As a result of the crash, officers stated that the van became completely submerged. The specific date and time of the crash remains under investigation.

The medical examiner’s office will provide an update once they have positively identified the deceased, police said. 