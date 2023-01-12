Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report

A former NYPD officer terminated for allegedly beating up the mother of his child and drunk driving was reportedly stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday by a black-clad masked suspect.

The New York Post, citing police sources, identified the deceased as 37-year-old Nicholas Nelson.

The New York City Police Department, declining to formally identify the victim pending next of kin notification, told Fox News Digital no arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call about a male stabbed in front of 25 Elizabeth Street at approximately 7:55 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers observed a 37-year-old victim with a stab wound to his neck. EMS transported the male to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

According to the Post, Nelson, who was fired from the NYPD in 2021, was walking with his children when he got into an argument with another man. He brought the kids home before returning to continue the argument, sources said. The suspect, described as a man in all black and a ski mask, allegedly knifed Nelson in the neck and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. No weapon was recovered.

Nelson, who joined the NYPD in 2008, was terminated in May 2021 following disciplinary proceedings. In 2019, he was charged with beating up his girlfriend and as a result, was suspended and demoted from the rank of detective.

Documents from his police disciplinary hearings say that while he was intoxicated on March 16, 2019, he got into a fight with his girlfriend, who is the mother of at least one of his children, in which he "punched her repeatedly, pulled her hair, and dragged her to the floor."

A relative at the home tried to get Nelson off her. He also was accused of punching and choking the relative before storming out of the house, breaking a window of another residence in the process. The girlfriend was left bleeding and with swelling to her face and cuts on her limbs.

In 2012, Nelson had forfeited 20 vacation days and agreed to counseling after pleading guilty to getting into a physical fight with a woman with whom he shared a child. It was not clear if it was the same woman from the altercation seven years later.

In August 2018, Nelson got into a car wreck with another vehicle while drunk driving, documents show. He was off duty at the time of the accident and acknowledged he was "unfit for duty at the time due to his consumption of alcohol, that he failed to safeguard his firearm, and that he was not in possession of his shield," according to documents.

He got a 30-day suspension and pleaded guilty to DUI.