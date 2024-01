Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The executive director of a California nonprofit group that serves the LGBTQ community was arrested earlier this month during a police sting operation to catch suspected child predators online trying to meet up with underage children for sex.

Gerad Slayton, 42, was recently appointed to his position at the Rainbow Resource Center in Modesto, 90 miles east of San Francisco, the group said. Slayton and 16 other men were arrested by the Turlock Police Department in connection with the sting.

The operation was conducted on Jan. 5-6. Slayton was charged with contact with a minor with intent of sex and arrangement to meet a minor for sex.

"Thank you to our partnering agencies who took part in this operation," said Turlock Police Det. Gina Giovacchini, who led the sting. "Without their collaborative efforts, this operation wouldn’t have been nearly as successful as it was. Their assistance helped keep our youth safe. Keeping our children safe from predators will continue to be my number one priority."

All 17 suspects were booked into the Stanislaus County Jail, with many being held on $500,000 bond.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Rainbow Resource Center said it takes the allegations against Slayton seriously, and noted that his alleged actions occurred outside working hours and off-premises.

"Mr. Slayton's actions do not represent our organization's values or mission," the nonprofit said. "In accordance with our unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of conduct and integrity, we are addressing the issue with the Rainbow Resource Center."

Slayton pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of meeting with a minor for the purpose of engaging in lewd and lascivious behavior and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29, the Modesto Bee reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Rainbow Resource Center.