DHS launches ‘Cyber Monday deal’ in retro 90s holiday ad: $1,000 for illegal immigrants who self-deport

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) kicked off the holiday season on Monday with what it called a "holiday deal of a lifetime," offering illegal immigrants a tempting incentive to self-deport.

In a retro, 1990s-inspired "Cyber Monday" advertisement, DHS announced that all illegal aliens residing in the United States could snag a free flight home and a $1,000 bonus for just voluntarily leaving the country. Participants may also qualify for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties incurred for failing to depart, keeping the door open for a potential legal return to the U.S.

The festive offer can be redeemed through the CBP Home App, the department said.

"The CBP Home App offers those in this country illegally a fantastic gift this holiday season: a free flight home, a $1,000 bonus, and the potential opportunity to return to the United States legally," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in a statement Monday that the Cyber Monday promotion was made possible through the "generosity" and "Christmas spirit" of the American taxpayer.

DHS added that 2 million illegal immigrants have already self-deported under the Trump administration, calling the new program the "best gift that an illegal immigrant can give themselves and their family."

"Your choice is simple: Choose self-deportation and reap the rewards, or stay here and continue breaking our laws, which will lead to you being arrested and deported," McLaughlin added. "Make the right choice for you and your family this Christmas and join the 2 million illegal aliens who have already left the country: Download the CBP Home App today."

The CBP Home App is a fast, free, and easy process, DHS said. Illegal immigrants can simply download the app, enter their information and DHS will handle the rest — including arranging and covering the cost of their travel back home.

Once the immigrant has confirmed their return home, they will receive the $1,000 bonus, DHS said. The department emphasized that using the app also preserves the opportunity for immigrants to potentially return to the United States legally.

McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that when the process runs efficiently, an immigrant could secure a free flight home in just over a week. She urged deportees to provide accurate information to receive their stipend as quickly as possible.

"An individual can depart within 10 days if all of their information is accurate in the CBP Home app, they respond to outreach attempts, and agree to have their ticket booked as soon as possible," McLaughlin said in a statement. "However, their travel and stipend may be delayed due to various factors including incomplete or inaccurate data, ineligibility, or not having a valid travel document to return home. The exit bonus will be provided upon confirmation through the app that return has been completed."

"Those who don’t take advantage of this special offer today have only one alternative: They will be arrested, deported, and they will never be able to return to the United States," DHS said. "Don’t delay and don’t miss out on this opportunity. Download the CBP Home App today."



McLaughlin emphasized that the deal is part of the "historic work to reverse the illegal alien invasion facilitated by the Biden administration."

"President Trump established the visionary Project Homecoming in May to create a smooth, efficient process for illegal aliens to return home," McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in a statement. "So far, tens of thousands of illegal aliens have utilized the CBP Home app."