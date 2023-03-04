Expand / Collapse search
Detroit
Detroit man charged with murder after allegedly assaulting 1-year-old while babysitting

A Michigan medical examiner said the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma to the head

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Detroit man was charged with murder after he allegedly fatally assaulted a 1-year-old girl who he was babysitting.

37-year-old LeRoy Metoyer III was charged with one count of felony murder as well as one count of first-degree child abuse, according to FOX 2.

Metoyer III allegedly assaulted 1-year-old Justice Starks in late November 2022 in a Detroit home.

Starks was transported to a local hospital after Metoyer III allegedly assaulted her while he was babysitting.

37-year-old LeRoy Metoyer III was charged with one count of felony murder as well as one count of first-degree child abuse, according to FOX 2. (Detroit Police)

She died several days later as a result of her injuries, according to officials.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner determined that the 1-year-old's cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Metoyer III was arraigned on Saturday and placed in jail.

