Detroit high school student fatally shot weeks before beginning training for National Guard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recent high school graduate who was preparing to join the Michigan National Guard was found fatally shot in a Detroit basement, 60 miles from home.

Police said Jacob Hills, 18, of Grand Blanc was in the Detroit area for a weekend party. His body was found Monday.

"I know for certain he was here for a party. What occurred from that point until where we are now, these are the answers we need to get for the family," said Detroit police Commander Michael McGinnis.

MICHIGAN WOMAN SUES MAN FOR STANDING HER UP ON DATE, GETS INTO ARGUMENT WITH JUDGE

DETROIT POLICE OFFICER SHOT AND KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY: 'WE LOST A HERO'

Hills purchased a gun last week and had taken it to Detroit, his mother, Sadie Hills, told WNEM-TV.

He was just a few weeks away from training with the National Guard. Friends gathered Monday night to light candles and share their grief.

DETROIT POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF THREE-WHEELER NEARLY RUNNING OVER OFFICER

"Jacob graduated with honors in the class of 2022 and his intention was to enter military service with the National Guard," the Grand Blanc school district said. "We shared in Jacob’s pride in his commitment to serve."