Michigan woman sues man for standing her up on date, gets into argument with judge

A Michigan woman who is suing the man who stood her up on a date for $10,000 got into an argument with a judge during a recent virtual court hearing about the case.

The woman, QaShontae Short, filed a lawsuit against Richard Jordan over the 2020 no-show date, Fox Detroit reported. She claimed the experience caused her emotional distress because the date fell on her late mother's birthday.

During a recent 10-minute court hearing in Flint, Michigan, via Zoom, Judge Herman Marable Jr. asked Jordan if he would be representing himself.

"To be honest with you, sir, I thought this was just going to be thrown out. We had a date — one date — and… now I’m being sued for $10,000. I don’t think this is going to go any further, and I think it’s a waste of your time," he said.

The hearing took a turn when Short began arguing with the judge.

"If he responds and his response is a lie, then it’s perjury, and my documents would prove it’s a lie," Short yelled.

"No, no, no… do you understand what perjury is?" Marable responded.

"Please do not insult my intelligence. Do not do that. Do not insult my intelligence, as if I don’t understand what ‘perjury’ means," Short replied.

She then learned she filed the case in the wrong court, the news report said.

"[The] bottom line is, you said it's a criminal offense, so I will send it to circuit court. Are we done here?" Short asked.

Marable tried to explain that she didn't understand, but she continued to yell, "Are we done here? Are we done here? Are we done here?"

The case was tossed out by a district court, Fox Detroit reported.