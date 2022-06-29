Detroit police release video of three-wheeler nearly running over officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Police Department has released video of an individual on a three-wheeled vehicle nearly running over an officer during a traffic stop in the downtown area.

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m. when officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic stop. Officers and a civilian suffered injuries as a result of the incident.

"Officers and a civilian suffered minor injuries when the driver of a three-wheeled vehicle drove away from a traffic stop. Officers originally stopped the vehicle for driving on the sidewalk," the police department tweeted.

After attempting to flee, the suspect was taken into custody by police.

The Detroit Police Department states that the officers and civilian who were injured are expected to be okay.

"Thank you to our officers who put their safety on the line daily to keep Detroiters safe," the Detroit Police Department tweeted.