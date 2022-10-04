DeSantis assists Jack Brewer Foundation with providing aid to hurricane-ravaged residents: 'No small task'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered aid to The Jack Brewer Foundation's efforts to deliver resources to the hurricane-ravaged residents of Arcadia, Florida, over the weekend.

"On Sunday morning, I called the governor's team, putting in a request for those in need," Jillian Anderson, who was helping the foundation the effort, told Fox News Digital. "Within a few short hours, Gov. DeSantis met with Jack Brewer and pledged to do whatever it took to get those people the resources they desperately needed, including bringing gasoline to those people who were limited in mobility and without working generators."

Founded by former NFL team captain Jack Brewer, who is also a philanthropist and ambassador, The Jack Brewer Foundation is a volunteer-based organization that supports programs in Africa, the Caribbean, Central America, India, China and the United States, according to its website.

It was "founded on the belief that influencers could come together in their free time to help solve many of the issues surrounding the extreme poor," the website also says.

FLORIDA SHERIFF DEFENDS LEE COUNTY'S EVACUATION PLAN, PREP FOR HURRICAN IAN: ‘WE WOULDN’T CHANGE ANYTHING'

Anderson said she joined Brewer and other volunteers for days delivering relief to the residents of Arcadia.

"Later that night, Jack Brewer and I stayed up late with our team as a mobile gas station was put in place," Anderson continued. "We fueled dozens of cars that had been waiting in line all evening and night. Getting that station set up was no small task and the local people were incredibly grateful, as you can see."

A spokesperson for DeSantis' office confirmed that the governor visited Arcadia and offered aid to its residents.

"Gov. DeSantis has led the most swift and efficient emergency response I have seen in over 16 years of our running JBF," Brewer told Fox News Digital. "It’s been humbling to see some of our most underserved populations made the priority, receiving the generators, tarps, food, water and even gas trucks hours after the storm conditions cleared is simply unprecedented."

POLITICO REPORTS CLAIMS DESANTIS IS ASKING FOR EMERGENCY AID FROM ‘THE PRESIDENT’S WALLET'

A video Anderson took went viral depicting Brewer with one of the residents they were helping, who said, "You can say s--- about DeSantis, but that gas is here in Arcadia. I don't know about the rest of you all, but it's here in Arcadia. You all know who we're voting for." The man added that he would be voting for DeSantis despite being a Democrat.

"That gentleman in the video was cracking me up, and I pulled out my camera quickly because I thought it was a good opportunity to capture the spirit of the moment," Anderson said.

Anderson's video went viral on social media, prompting DeSantis campaign spokesperson Christina Pushaw to tweet on Monday: "Right after this video went viral today, the DC/NYC media unleashed smears about [DeSantis] trip to a town they didn’t know existed 24 hours ago. It’s okay. We can see with our own eyes what’s going on in Florida, who’s helping & who is not."

HURRICANE IAN AFTERMATH: ORLANDO SAYS WATER USE SHOULD BE LIMITED FOLLOWING SEWER DAMAGE

"The bulls--- media is going to lose their marbles over this video," said Fox News host Dan Bongino.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This video is going to drive the DeSantis haters crazy, particularly Joy Reid & ‘The View,’" wrote TV personality Ford O'Connell.