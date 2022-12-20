Des Moines police probe dead body found at public park as homicide

Police in Des Moines, Iowa, are investigating a homicide after a dead body was found in a city park.

The discovery of a deceased person in the 2200 block of SW 11th St., on the west side of McRae Park, on Monday is being probed as the 21st murder so far this year in Iowa’s capital city.

"Evidence indicates that this incident is isolated to those directly involved and there is no ongoing threat to the public," Des Moines police tweeted.

In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, police said patrol officers and fire department rescue personnel were called at about 1:18 p.m. to McRae Park on Des Moines’ south side on a report of a person shot.

The body of a 22-year-old man was found in the park, and "traumatic injury was apparent," police said. The victim’s name was not immediately released pending next of kin notification.

The park was closed Monday due to the investigation but is expected to reopen Tuesday.

The victim was not homeless, a police spokesman told Fox News Digital.

This comes hours after the city’s 19th and 20th homicides were recorded with the double murder of a mother and daughter found shot to death inside their home in the Merle Hay neighborhood.

Their suspected killer, reportedly a 22-year-old ex-boyfriend of the daughter, was located alive at a different city park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Des Moines police later identified the victims as 20-year-old Emma Parker and her mother, 47-year-old Danielle Remily. Police believe the suspect forced his way into their home in the 2600 block of 53rd Street just before 3 a.m., allegedly shooting both victims and then fleeing on foot.

"The Des Moines Police Department Communications Center received multiple calls reporting gunfire heard, as well as a call from a male reporting to be the person responsible for the shootings within the home," Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a press release obtained by WOI-DT. "During that call, he indicated that he was walking to a nearby park with the intention of committing suicide."

Both women were pronounced dead at the home scene.

Officers located the suspect at nearby Riley Park with "an apparent gunshot injury." Life-saving measures were initiated, and he was transported to the hospital, police said.