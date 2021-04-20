Derek Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict: report

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin reportedly had written his attorney’s phone number on his left hand before a jury found him guilty in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin, 45, was led away from the courtroom in handcuffs Tuesday afternoon after the verdict. His defense attorney, Eric Nelson, followed Chauvin out of the courtroom without comment.

Chauvin wrote down Nelson's phone number because he knew that, if found guilty, he would likely have his bail revoked and be immediately taken into custody, Nelson told TMZ. He said Chauvin feared a piece of paper would be confiscated.

As a former police officer who had already made several court appearances, Chauvin anticipated having limited access to a phone, but knew he would be allowed to call his lawyer, Nelson told the outlet.

KAMALA HARRIS: GUILTY VERDICT IN CHAUVIN TRIAL WOULD ‘NOT HEAL THE PAIN THAT EXISTED FOR GENERATIONS’

Fox News has independently reached out to Nelson seeking more information regarding whether Chauvin will try to appeal the court decision.

Chauvin, who could be sent to prison for decades, was found guilty as charged of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

The jury of six White members and six Black or multiracial members came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chauvin’s bail was immediately revoked. Sentencing will be in two months; the most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.