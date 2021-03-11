Derek Chauvin trial: Judge reinstates third-degree murder charge against ex-Minneapolis cop

A judge on Thursday granted prosecutors’ request to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in connection with George Floyd’s death.

MINNEAPOLIS 'AUTONOMOUS ZONE' JEAPORDIZES RESIDENTS AMID DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL, POLICE ASSOCIATION SAYS

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill added the charge after Minnesota’s Supreme Court denied an appeal from Chauvin Wednesday. Cahill had earlier rejected the charge as not warranted by the circumstances of Floyd’s death, but an appellate court ruling in an unrelated case established new grounds for it. Chauvin already faced second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Potential jurors in Chauvin’s trial return Thursday to continue the selection process.

So far, five jurors have been seated after just two days of screening by Cahill, Special Attorney for the State Steven Schleicher and Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Floyd’s May 25 death last year sparked sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond, leading to a nationwide reckoning on race. In moments captured on cellphone video, Chauvin could be seen holding his knee against Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.