Derek Chauvin sentencing: Ex-Minneapolis cop faces judgment in murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Friday on murder charges in the death of George Floyd last summer.

Minnesota District Court Judge Peter Cahill is expected to hand down a sentence between 20 and 25 years, although the sentence could end up being shorter or for decades longer.

Chauvin’s actions, which were recorded on harrowing video that circulated widely online, prompted an explosion of social justice and anti-police brutality protests that lasted for months. He could be seen pressing his knee to the neck of Floyd, who was laying prone and being restrained by other officers, for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as onlookers pleaded for him to ease up and Floyd begged for his life.

WHAT TO KNOW AS CHAUVIN SENTENCE IN FLOYD DEATH EXPECTED: EXPLAINED

Floyd, who was suspected of passing a fake $20 bill at a nearby corner store, eventually went limp.

After a month-long trial, a jury convicted him of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April.

The sentencing hearing begins at 2:30 p.m. ET or 1:30 p.m. CT.

Attorneys for both sides will speak, and Floyd's family will have a chance to deliver impact statements before Chauvin can choose whether to address the court.

Then Cahill will hand down the sentence.

Experts had predicted a sentence of 20 to 25 years in prison, but he faced a maximum of 40. Prosecutors were seeking at least 30. The average sentence for a first-time offender on the second-degree murder charge is 12-and-a-half years in prison. With good behavior, a prisoner could get parole after serving about two-thirds of a sentence.

Before the sentencing, Cahill denied Chauvin’s request for a new trial. Defense attorney Eric Nelson had argued that the intense publicity tainted the jury pool and that the trial should have been moved away from Minneapolis.

The judge also rejected a defense request for a hearing into possible juror misconduct. Nelson had accused a juror of not being candid during jury selection because he didn’t mention his participation in a march last summer to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Prosecutors countered the juror had been open about his views.

Chauvin’s defense team is expected to appeal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chauvin is also facing federal civil rights charges, and three other officers fired after the incident are awaiting a separate manslaughter trial.

Fox News’ Jennifer Girdon and the Associated Press contributed to this report.