Denver firefighters seen on video rescuing children from floodwaters

A video has emerged of Denver firefighters wading through chest-deep water to rescue young children and an infant who became trapped during flash flooding.

The effort happened Sunday at an underpass in the northern part of the city, drawing cheers from a crowd that had gathered nearby.

"The lady said she just was getting dinner, coming back from getting dinner. Little Caesar's or something -- they rescued the pizza, no worries," the person who shot the footage, Felix Espinoza, told 9News. "It was just a family of people. It was a lot of kids and a mother, as well."

The video shows one firefighter walking backward in the floodwaters while carrying a child on each of his shoulders.

Two more first responders then are seen carrying another child and an infant away from a vehicle that became stuck.

"Oh yeah, let's get it done," a witness is heard saying.

The Denver Fire Department reported that there were at least 19 people rescued from their vehicles across the city due to the street flooding. Eleven people were rescued by fire crews who were located near Interstate 70 and York Street, while eight people were rescued at 38th and Blake streets, where the footage was taken.

During the storm, more than two inches of rain hit Denver in less than 30 minutes, leaving several stranded drivers and left a tunnel on Interstate 70 under more than a foot of water, according to Fox Weather.

