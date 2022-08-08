White House targets climate change as Joe Biden lands in Kentucky to survey flood damage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House took aim at climate change as President Biden landed in Kentucky on Monday to survey the flooding that killed at least 37 people last week.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the flooding is yet another sign that climate change is exacerbating natural disasters. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to meet with Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear throughout Monday afternoon.

The president and governor will meet with families affected by the flash flooding, which has destroyed homes en-masse.

"The floods in Kentucky and extreme weather all around the country are yet another reminder of the intensifying and accelerate impacts of climate change and the urgent need to invest in making our communities more resilient to it," Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force Once during the flight to Kentucky.

Beshear has deployed more than 400 National Guardsman to the affected region. Victims who lost their homes have had little respite in the days since, with the state suffering 100-degree weather and skyrocketing humidity.

So far, first responders have rescued some 1,300 people amid the debris of washed-away towns.

Biden declared the flooding a federal disaster last week, giving the state access to federal resources to pay for rescue and rehabilitation efforts.