Delaware pizza store owner foils robbery by throwing pie at suspect, cops say

A crook looking for some dough got served up something else when trying to hold up a pizza shop in Delaware on Friday.

Delaware State Police said they are searching for a man who attempted to rob Stargate Pizza in Sussex County, and only fled after the owner flung pizza at him.

Officials said they received a call about the incident in Greenwood at 10:30 p.m.

PENNSYLVANIA BOY, 13, ACCUSED OF KILLING LITTLE BROTHER DURING 'COPS AND ROBBERS'

The owner told troopers that while he was closing his business for the night, a man with a machete approached him and demanded money.

"The store owner advised the suspect that he did not have any money and threw a pizza at him, causing the suspect to flee," state police said.

The suspect then ran from the scene and got into a vehicle, driving off northbound on Sussex Highway.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The store owner did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact investigators at 302-337-8253. Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the Delaware Crime Stoppers' website.