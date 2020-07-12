Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Delaware pizza store owner foils robbery by throwing pie at suspect, cops say

A man with a machete demanded money, only to have a pizza thrown at him

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
A crook looking for some dough got served up something else when trying to hold up a pizza shop in Delaware on Friday.

Delaware State Police said they are searching for a man who attempted to rob Stargate Pizza in Sussex County, and only fled after the owner flung pizza at him.

Officials said they received a call about the incident in Greenwood at 10:30 p.m.

The owner told troopers that while he was closing his business for the night, a man with a machete approached him and demanded money.

"The store owner advised the suspect that he did not have any money and threw a pizza at him, causing the suspect to flee," state police said.

The suspect then ran from the scene and got into a vehicle, driving off northbound on Sussex Highway.

The store owner did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact investigators at 302-337-8253. Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the Delaware Crime Stoppers' website.

