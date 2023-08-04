Expand / Collapse search
Decoding Gen Z: From 'simp' to 'stan,' the lingo your kids are using that you need to know

Americans tried to decode Gen Z's most common words

Isabelle McDonnell By Isabelle McDonnell Fox News
Published
Americans in New York City tried to decode the most popular Gen Z slang words. They guessed the meaning of slang words like "living rent-free" and "ghosting."

NEW YORK CITY – It might sound like younger Americans are speaking in tongues sometimes, but translating Gen Z could soon become necessary as the blossoming generation enters the working world.

Gen Z, defined as anyone born between 1997-2012, is expected to make up more than a quarter of the workforce by 2025, according to the World Economic Forum. 

With that in mind, Fox News asked Americans in the Big Apple to decode the meaning of some popular Gen Z slang.

NEW YORKERS DECODE GEN Z SLANG. WATCH:

Decoding Gen Z: From 'simp' to 'stan,' the lingo your kids are using that you need to know Video

‘Cap’

"A hat, what goes on top of a bottle," James said.

"A cap to put on your head?" Mogens said.

Decoded: A lie or false statement.

man with long nose and baseball cap

When someone says cap they're not always talking about a hat, it could mean someone is lying.  (iStock)

'Simp'

"Somebody who's not particularly intelligent," Bill said.

"A sip?" Paula said.

Decoded: Someone who does way too much for the person they have a crush on.

animated character with heart eyes and animated boy sipping water

The slang for simp means you'll do anything for the person you have a crush on, not taking a sip of water.  (iStock)

‘Stan’

"What does it mean? It's a name," Michael said.

"Standard," Adam said.

"To stand up?" Hector said.

Decoded: A combination of a "stalker" and a "fan," used to describe an extreme fan, usually of a celebrity.

sports fans yelling and man standing

Are you a big fan of something? Then you're a stan. Which is sometimes confused with standing up. (iStock)

‘Ghosting’

"I'm a teacher, so I get ghosted by some students, I send them a message, and they don’t return it." Paula said.

"Following somebody," James said.

Decoded: When someone starts ignoring another person or stops texting them back, typically in the early stages of a relationship.

man following woman and phone with ghost on it

Some Americans thought ghosting meant someone is stalking you. The slang for ghosting means someone stops all communication with you. (iStock)

‘Living rent-free’

"Living rent-free means imposing on your friends, being a squatter," Bill said.

"Living rent-free means to live your life without fear," Yann said. 

Decoded: When you can't stop thinking about someone.

man sleeping and man thinking about a girl

To some "living rent-free" means crashing on your friends sofa, but the slang version means something is living rent-free in your head.  (iStock)

‘Salty’

"A beer?" James said.

"It's too much salt and something," Paula said. 

Decoded: When someone's acting sassy, usually if because they're frustrated or upset.

man mad and salt container

Salty can mean that your food has too much salt on it. Although, it also means someone is angry.  (iStock)

‘Snack’

"A snack? That’s something I could eat right now," James said.

"A munchie," Michael said.

Decoded: A person you find attractive.

girl at photoshoot and snack food

A snack is often referred to as a small meal, but some say a snack is a person that you find attractive. (iStock)

‘W’

"W? As in the hotel?" James said. 

"Whiskey?" Hector said.

hand holding trophy in air and whiskey glass

W for Whiskey? W is short for a win. (iStock)

Decoded: It means "win."