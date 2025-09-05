Dearborn Heights Police Department trots out 'optional patch' featuring Arabic and English text

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dearborn Heights Police Department in Michigan has announced an "optional patch" that includes text in both Arabic and English.

The patch includes the words "DEARBORN HEIGHTS" and "POLICE" written in both English and Arabic.

"The Dearborn Heights Police Department is proud to share a new 𝙤𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 patch that our officers may wear as part of their uniform," the department noted in a Facebook post.

HOUSE GOP RECRUITS CANDIDATES IN OHIO, MICHIGAN TRUMP DISTRICTS HELD BY DEMOCRATS

"This patch was created by Officer Emily Murdoch, who designed it to reflect and honor the diversity of our community - especially the many residents of Arabic descent who call Dearborn Heights home. By incorporating Arabic script alongside English, this patch represents unity, respect, and our shared commitment to service. We are proud of Officer Murdoch's creativity and dedication in helping our department better represent the people we serve," the post noted.

"Our officers proudly serve all members of our community, and this new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique," it added.

DETROITERS LARGELY STAND BY BIDEN OVER TRUMP WHEN COMPARING PRESIDENCIES

Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida responded to a post on X about the patch, though the post he was reacting to did not explain that the new patch is optional for officers.

"They said their goal was to bring sharia law to America. You should’ve believed them. Pray for Michigan," Fine declared.

DESANTIS BLASTS NEWLY ELECTED FLORIDA GOP CONGRESSMAN, CONTINUING HISTORY OF ATTACKS: ‘HE’S A SQUISH'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fine won a special election and began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year.