©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dearborn Heights Police Department trots out 'optional patch' featuring Arabic and English text

'Pray for Michigan,' Rep. Randy Fine declared in a post on X

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
The Dearborn Heights Police Department in Michigan has announced an "optional patch" that includes text in both Arabic and English.

The patch includes the words "DEARBORN HEIGHTS" and "POLICE" written in both English and Arabic.

"The Dearborn Heights Police Department is proud to share a new 𝙤𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 patch that our officers may wear as part of their uniform," the department noted in a Facebook post

Dearborn Heights Police Department patch with Arabic

The Dearborn Heights Police Department unveiled an 'optional patch' featuring both English and Arabic (Dearborn Heights Police Department's Facebook account)

"This patch was created by Officer Emily Murdoch, who designed it to reflect and honor the diversity of our community - especially the many residents of Arabic descent who call Dearborn Heights home. By incorporating Arabic script alongside English, this patch represents unity, respect, and our shared commitment to service. We are proud of Officer Murdoch's creativity and dedication in helping our department better represent the people we serve," the post noted.

"Our officers proudly serve all members of our community, and this new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique," it added.

Emergency lights

Vintage emergency lights and sirens are seen atop a 1993 Ford Mustang Police vehicle, transformed into a racing machine by the Blue Line Racing Association, a nonprofit led by volunteer officers from the Edmonton Police Service, on display at the Edmonton Motor Show on April 13, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida responded to a post on X about the patch, though the post he was reacting to did not explain that the new patch is optional for officers.

"They said their goal was to bring sharia law to America. You should’ve believed them. Pray for Michigan," Fine declared.

Rep. Randy Fine

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fine won a special election and began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
