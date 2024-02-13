Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Deadly Florida plane crash on interstate seen on new dashcam video

Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet reportedly lost both engines before crash on I-75 in Naples last week

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Plane crashes on I-75 in Naples, Florida Video

Plane crashes on I-75 in Naples, Florida

A small plane crashed onto I-75 in Naples, Florida, last week after its pilot radioed that the aircraft lost both engines. (Credit: Alfonso Del Nodal / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

A newly released dashcam video shows the moment a plane crashed onto a crowded Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida, last week, killing both pilots.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet slammed into the roadway right after the pilot calmly radioed air traffic controllers that the aircraft lost both engines and "was not going to make the runway."

Video shows the plane skidding across the roadway before slamming into a wall and bursting into flames.

Witnesses said the plane crashed into two cars on the road before hitting the wall.

plane flying low over I-75

A pilot had radioed air traffic control that the aircraft lost both engines and was making an emergency landing. (Alfonso Del Nodal/Local News X/TMX)

"The plane was over our heads by inches," Brianna Walker told The Associated Press. "It’s seconds that separated us from the car in front of us. The wing pulverized this one car."

plane flying low over I-75

The pilot also said the aircraft wasn't going to make it to the runway. (Alfonso Del Nodal/Local News X/TMX)

The pilot was identified as Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, Florida, and his co-pilot as Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Florida. 

fiery explosion from crash site

The aircraft smashed into the roadway and slammed into a wall, bursting into flames. (Alfonso Del Nodal/Local News X/TMX)

Three others on board escaped the flames. One crew member, Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, Florida, survived along with passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, who live in Columbus, Ohio. 

smoke billowing from crash site

Two pilots on board were killed. Three others escaped the wrecked plane and survived. (Alfonso Del Nodal/Local News X/TMX)

The Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet had left a Columbus, Ohio, airport earlier in the afternoon bound for Naples Airport, and was just a few miles away when it crashed. 

Audio released from Florida highway plane crash: 'We've lost both engines' Video

The jet was operated by Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Charter based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Federal authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.