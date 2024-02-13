Deadly Florida plane crash on interstate seen on new dashcam video

A newly released dashcam video shows the moment a plane crashed onto a crowded Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida, last week, killing both pilots.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet slammed into the roadway right after the pilot calmly radioed air traffic controllers that the aircraft lost both engines and "was not going to make the runway."

Video shows the plane skidding across the roadway before slamming into a wall and bursting into flames.

Witnesses said the plane crashed into two cars on the road before hitting the wall.

"The plane was over our heads by inches," Brianna Walker told The Associated Press. "It’s seconds that separated us from the car in front of us. The wing pulverized this one car."

The pilot was identified as Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, Florida, and his co-pilot as Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Florida.

Three others on board escaped the flames. One crew member, Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, Florida, survived along with passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, who live in Columbus, Ohio.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet had left a Columbus, Ohio, airport earlier in the afternoon bound for Naples Airport, and was just a few miles away when it crashed.

The jet was operated by Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Charter based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Federal authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

