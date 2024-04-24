Deadly Florida carjacking: 3rd person of interest in custody; sheriff says 'case is about drugs and money'

A third person of interest has been taken into custody in Puerto Rico as investigators continue unraveling the Florida carjacking that authorities believe left Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas dead.

Kevin Ocasio Justiniano, 28, was arrested by U.S. Marshals for unrelated drug trafficking and weapons charges, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma announced Tuesday. He is believed to have been the driver on the green Acura seen in the now-viral video of the armed carjacking at a busy Winter Springs intersection on April 11.

Justiniano's case and one of another person of interest currently in custody for an unrelated case, 28-year-old Jordanish Torres-Garcia, will be referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Both are expected to be charged with carjacking resulting in a death. Investigators believe Torres-Garcia is the man who walked up to the white 2017 Dodge Durango Aguasvivas was driving while brandishing a firearm.

"This case is about drugs and money," Lemma said in a statement. "We believe the most dangerous people connected with this case are now off our streets."

The third person of interest, Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, 27, turned him into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Seminole County late Monday night, according to FOX 35 Orlando. He was wanted for unrelated drug charges.

Hernandez was the last person Aguasvivas spoke to via Facetime before she was killed, Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators believe she was on her way to meet Hernandez at his Casselberry home to "deliver money and other items."

Hernandez has not been charged in connection with the carjacking/homicide. He remains incarcerated on charges of fentanyl trafficking and marijuana with intent to sell.

Aguasvivas' brother and husband are no longer cooperating with detectives, Lemma said during a press conference Tuesday.

"The husband is not cooperating at all," he said. "And the brother feels like he's cooperating, but he's telling us lies."